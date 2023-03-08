New Marquette Police Department program accommodating families with special needs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department will be improving training and adding accommodations for families with special needs. This is a collaborative effort between the department, a speech pathologist and an occupational therapist.

“We really did see a need for it in our community and with my background and Jen Bleckiner’s background,” said Rubina Boyrazian, owner and occupational therapist at Therapy Treehouse. “My background being more of that sensory integration and developmental aspect, and Jen’s being the communication expertise and speech language pathologist, we saw that our skills could really benefit this area.”

There is currently a form families can print and turn in to Marquette police to keep authorities informed.

“Someone’s primary diagnosis, if they have any medical alerts like epilepsy or allergies or equipment that they use that it might not be clear that they use that equipment in an emergency situation,” said Boyrazian. “It also helps us understand if the person is likely to lope or run away if they’re scared.”

This program also includes a toolkit that has several sensory items, as well as low-tech communication devices.

“The toolkit is meant for any agency or business in our community or even family members to be honest just to have something in their vehicle that might be helpful when they’re in really stressful or new situations,” said Jen Bleckiner, owner and speech language pathologist at Find Your Voice.

Bleckiner said donations support this program.

“We’re planning on providing the tool kit and the training to any nonprofit agency that’s interested free of charge,” Bleckiner said. “As far as purchasing the toolkit, that would be for more like a day care or an agency that is not non-for-profit.”

These forms can be turned in to Marquette City Police. (Jen Bleckiner)

The forms and toolkits are currently available.

To purchase a toolkit or obtain a form, you can contact Jen Bleckiner at jbleckiner@findyourvoice.net.

Training for the Marquette Police Department will be implemented next month.

