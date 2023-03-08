Mild winter stretch continues before snow showers late Thursday
Above seasonal temps, sunny breaks before winter system approaches the U.P. towards the end of the work week.
The mild momentum continues in Upper Michigan as high pressure builds Wednesday -- as influenced by the main high pressure center over Northwestern Manitoba.
A strong system leeside of the Rocky Mountains Front Range spreads snow showers late Thursday through Friday -- though the stout Polar-based high pressure looks to keep the storm track south of the region - light snow showers over the Northern U.P. with moderate to heavy snowfall possible in the southernmost portions of the region.
A cooldown follows this weekend through early next week with snow chances from the lake effect and migrating clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy freezing fog
>Lows: 10/20 (colder inland and east)
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late over the western and southern counties
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; lighter amounts north with 2″+ south; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late with a chance of snow west
>Highs: 20s
Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 20s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow over the north wind belts then gradually clearing
>Highs: 20s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: 30
