Mild winter stretch continues before snow showers late Thursday

View NWS alerts HERE.

The mild momentum continues in Upper Michigan as high pressure builds Wednesday -- as influenced by the main high pressure center over Northwestern Manitoba.

A strong system leeside of the Rocky Mountains Front Range spreads snow showers late Thursday through Friday -- though the stout Polar-based high pressure looks to keep the storm track south of the region - light snow showers over the Northern U.P. with moderate to heavy snowfall possible in the southernmost portions of the region.

A cooldown follows this weekend through early next week with snow chances from the lake effect and migrating clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy freezing fog

>Lows: 10/20 (colder inland and east)

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late over the western and southern counties

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; lighter amounts north with 2″+ south; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late with a chance of snow west

>Highs: 20s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow over the north wind belts then gradually clearing

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.