Michigan Legislature passes expanded civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ community

“Let’s keep working together to build a Michigan where everyone can thrive.”
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol building(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An expansion of Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act will be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk after the House of Representatives voted to pass the amendment Wednesday.

The expansion prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender or identity or expression in employment, public accommodations and public services, educational facilities, housing and real estate.

The state House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday with a vote of 64-45, following the Michigan Senate’s passage of the bill on March 1.

Whitmer released the following statement regarding the passage:

