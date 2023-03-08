Michigan Legislature passes expanded civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An expansion of Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act will be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk after the House of Representatives voted to pass the amendment Wednesday.

The expansion prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender or identity or expression in employment, public accommodations and public services, educational facilities, housing and real estate.

The state House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday with a vote of 64-45, following the Michigan Senate’s passage of the bill on March 1.

Whitmer released the following statement regarding the passage:

“Every Michigander deserves to be treated with dignity and respect under the law. I’ve been calling for changes to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to strengthen legal protections for our LGBTQ+ community for years, and I am proud that we are finally getting it done. Amending Elliott-Larsen will help ensure Michiganders can’t be fired from their job or evicted from their home based on who they love or how they identify. This is about doing the right thing, and it is just good economics. Bigotry is bad for business, and ensuring these protections will build on our reputation as a beacon of opportunity where anyone can succeed. I want to thank sponsors Senator Jeremy Moss and Representative Jason Hoskins and so many others for their leadership on this issue. Let’s keep working together to build a Michigan where everyone can thrive.”

