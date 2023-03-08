Marquette Road Commission filling potholes as snow melts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Spring just around the corner, it’s more likely you’ll encounter a pothole on your commute.

As snowbanks begin to melt, water runoff corrodes the pavement. Marquette County Road Commission’s Director of Operations Ross Olsen said they are already working on filling holes.

“We try to get the ice out if there’s any ice left in it and we’ve got a pretty good patch now. It’s pretty resilient. As long as we can get the water off the road, the patch should stay in the hole pretty good,” Olsen said.

Olsen said the key to keeping holes filled is to remove as much water as possible.

“With these cold nights, it helps keep the water off the road and that helps the patch stay in the holes that are there and stop new holes from showing up. When the water lays in the road and the traffic drives over, that’s where we find the worst potholes,” Olsen said.

Marquette Public Works is also hard at work keeping roads safe. Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said there are multiple factors that could create more potholes.

“The more traffic and the heavier traffic that’s on the road that definitely has an effect. The age of the road and the infrastructure itself has a lot to do with that,” Cambensy said.

Cambensy said there have been more potholes this year in Marquette compared to previous years. He said residents can reach out to public works if there is a concerning hole.

“You can call into the Public Works Department and we will gladly take any messages. If you get the answering machine you can even if you call after hours, that’s fine,” Cambensay said.

Both Cambensy and Olsen say the best way to avoid damage to your car from a pothole is to slow down and keep enough space between the car in front of you. To find the contact information for Marquette Public Works you can go to their website here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.