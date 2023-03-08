Marquette Planning Commission proposes amendments to city’s Land Development Code

The planning commission will hold a joint public hearing with the Marquette City Commission to hear the public’s opinions on the proposed changes.
(City of Marquette seal on Pexels image)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission is proposing multiple amendments to the city’s Land Development Code (LDC).

Among the proposed amendments are changes to the supplemental zoning district standards for condominiums.

One amendment would require all condo developments to be approved by city staff through a site plan review before being developed. Meanwhile, another proposed amendment would remove the one-year approval period for condo developments to speed up the process for potential developers.

In order to get public feedback on the proposed amendments, there is to be a joint Marquette Planning Commission and Marquette City Commission public hearing. It is set for 5:15 p.m. on March 15 at the Marquette Municipal Service Center.

Marquette residents are invited to voice their opinions on the proposed amendments.

After this public hearing, a separate Marquette Planning Commission public hearing is set for March 21.

During this hearing, the planning commission will vote to recommend the approval of any LDC amendments to the city commission.

The Marquette City Commission will then hold a public hearing about these amendments on April 24 before it reaches any final decision.

Click here to read Marquette’s current LDC.

