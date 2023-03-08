Iron Mountain, Kingsford celebrate state championship wrestlers

IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Dickinson County wrestlers returned from last weekend’s state tournament as champions. Wednesday, they received recognition from their peers.

The halls of Kingsford High School echoed with the Flivver fight song Wednesday. Elizin Rouse and two of his teammates paraded through the halls in celebration. Rouse placed first in the 215-pound Michigan Division 3 State Championship meet last weekend.

“You see all of the little kids and they love it. I’m glad it means so much to everyone,” Rouse said.

Rouse is not only the first Kingsford wrestler to ever win a Michigan state championship, but he is the first-ever U.P. wrestler to win a Michigan Division 3 State Championship.

“It means a lot. I am glad I am the first. Hopefully, this opens the door for the younger kids,” Rouse said.

Rouse was the 11 seed out of 16 wrestlers. He had to defeat several higher seeds, including the number one seed en route to victory.

“After each match, I’d tell my coach to just wait, they seeded me wrong and that I’m going to show them never to doubt me,” Rouse said.

Another Dickinson County wrestler, Iron Mountain’s Shawn McGuire, finished number one in his bracket. He has now won back-to-back state championships in division 4.

“I felt the whole U.P. was full of love and support for us. Not only just Iron Mountain and Kingsford, but I had gotten so many comments congratulating me on my win, and said keep on going and we are proud of you,” McGuire said.

McGuire wrestled in Division 4′s 126-pound class. Both wrestlers said they are proud to represent their schools and the U.P. Rouse will have an opportunity to defend his state championship title next year.

