HS girls basketball regional finals matchups set
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Five Upper Michigan high school girls basketball teams remain alive in the postseason, going into Thursday’s MHSAA Regional Finals.
Here are the matchups involving U.P. teams:
D1: Sault Ste. Marie vs. Flint Carman-Ainsworth
7:00 p.m. ET Thursday at Flushing HS
D2: Houghton vs. Big Rapids
7:00 p.m. ET Thursday at Petoskey HS
D3: Negaunee vs. Elk Rapids
7:00 p.m. ET Thursday at Sault Ste. Marie HS
D4: Baraga vs. Norway
6:00 p.m. ET Thursday at Marquette Senior HS
Click here for the full bracket from the MHSAA.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.