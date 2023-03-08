HS girls basketball regional finals matchups set

The regional finals are Thursday night.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Five Upper Michigan high school girls basketball teams remain alive in the postseason, going into Thursday’s MHSAA Regional Finals.

Here are the matchups involving U.P. teams:

D1: Sault Ste. Marie vs. Flint Carman-Ainsworth

7:00 p.m. ET Thursday at Flushing HS

D2: Houghton vs. Big Rapids

7:00 p.m. ET Thursday at Petoskey HS

D3: Negaunee vs. Elk Rapids

7:00 p.m. ET Thursday at Sault Ste. Marie HS

D4: Baraga vs. Norway

6:00 p.m. ET Thursday at Marquette Senior HS

Click here for the full bracket from the MHSAA.

