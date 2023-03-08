Girl Scouts, Munising School Public Library celebrate Women’s History Month with HERstory Challenge

Rosa Parks' HERstory Challenge poster
Rosa Parks' HERstory Challenge poster(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Families have an opportunity to learn about women in history this month.

The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is hosting the HERstory Challenge at the Munising School Public Library. It’s a free, self-guided historical scavenger hunt. The library set up 25 posters with pictures and information about important women in history. Participants find as many posters as they can. Women featured in the scavenger hunt include Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, and Simone Biles.

“This is a wonderful way for people to learn more about some of these figures,” said Kristin Fondriest, Munising School Public Library aid. “Some they may know, some they may not know. Hopefully, it will inspire women and girls to make a difference in their community.”

The Munising School Public Library also says the HERstory Challenge is open to any person of any age.

