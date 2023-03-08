Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree

The girl was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour, according to authorities in Indiana.

Fire officials said the girl had climbed up the tree, and rescue teams had to use a rope system to safely get her down.

“She got up there by herself and she ended up being barefoot, which was pretty impressive,” Lt. Ryan Bosker said.

Bosker said she was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.

“She was awesome the entire time and was following directions and stayed put while she waited for us to get her down,” Bosker said.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but fire officials said she was alert the whole time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice
1 killed in Houghton County house fire
Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.
2 Chicago women arrested in Negaunee for prescription fraud
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change

Latest News

U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
STILLS: Tesla owner shares photos of steering wheel fallen off
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are in New York City to accept the...
Harry & Meghan’s daughter christened, will use royal title
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years