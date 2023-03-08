Fun Runners Bartending hosts fan bus for NMU vs. MTU matchup

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - College hockey fans can get a ride to Houghton.

Fun Runners Bartending is hosting a fan bus for the NMU vs. MTU CCHA Semifinal on Saturday, March 11. For $45, patrons will take a bus out of Marquette at noon and will arrive at Houghton in time to grab a bite to eat before the game.

The co-owner of Fun Runners Bartending, Doug Lindblom, said this bus ride is to ensure patrons have a safe, stress-free day.

“This takes a lot of the work out of the day,” Lindblom said. “The drive can be tough, especially at night, or folks that might want to have some drinks at the game or wherever else--It just takes some of that stress out of the day.”

The schedule for the Fun Runners Bartending fan bus. (Fun Runners Bartending)

The pickup spot for patrons is still to be determined.

Bus tickets are currently available and can be purchased here; these do NOT include a ticket to the game.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.