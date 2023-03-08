Fun Runners Bartending hosts fan bus for NMU vs. MTU matchup

Poster for the Fun Runners Bartending Fan Bus.
Poster for the Fun Runners Bartending Fan Bus.(Fun Runners Bartending)
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - College hockey fans can get a ride to Houghton.

Fun Runners Bartending is hosting a fan bus for the NMU vs. MTU CCHA Semifinal on Saturday, March 11. For $45, patrons will take a bus out of Marquette at noon and will arrive at Houghton in time to grab a bite to eat before the game.

The co-owner of Fun Runners Bartending, Doug Lindblom, said this bus ride is to ensure patrons have a safe, stress-free day.

“This takes a lot of the work out of the day,” Lindblom said. “The drive can be tough, especially at night, or folks that might want to have some drinks at the game or wherever else--It just takes some of that stress out of the day.”

The schedule for the Fun Runners Bartending fan bus.
The schedule for the Fun Runners Bartending fan bus.(Fun Runners Bartending)

The pickup spot for patrons is still to be determined.

Bus tickets are currently available and can be purchased here; these do NOT include a ticket to the game.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice
1 killed in Houghton County house fire
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers
Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.
2 Chicago women arrested in Negaunee for prescription fraud
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change

Latest News

The Honorable Distillery in Marquette
Honorable Distillery receives off-premises tasting room license in Ishpeming
Marquette Police Department vehicles will be supplied with these sensory and communication...
New Marquette Police Department program accommodating families with special needs
The Delta County Board of Commissioners appoints controller Ashleigh Young as the interim...
‘Come to your own conclusion’: Delta County commissioners given the opportunity to explain their vote to fire administrator
Above seasonal temps, sunny breaks before winter system approaches the U.P. towards the end of...
Mild winter stretch continues before snow showers late Thursday