Delta County Board hears from public after terminating Administrator contract

Delta County Board Meeting
Delta County Board Meeting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board met to discuss the process for hiring a new administrator after terminating Emily Desalvo one month ago. During the meeting, the public had a chance to voice their concerns.

Outside the meeting, people had signs calling for transparency and integrity. On Feb. 7, the board voted 3 to 2 to terminate DeSalvo’s employment. Commissioner Steven Viau added time to the agenda for commissioners to say why they chose to fire DeSalvo Tuesday night.

“I did not go into the meeting on the seventh with the expectation of terminating our employee. In fact, I wasn’t knowledgeable about why it was on, I was expecting a discussion on the contract. People are welcome to their own opinions, that’s the way it goes. I would suggest if you put yourself in my position and watch that video, I don’t feel good about this but that’s all I’m going to say,” said Delta County Commissioner David Moyle.

The Board has appointed Ashleigh Young as interim administrator. They are still working on the details of that contract and the process going forward for finding a permanent administrator.

