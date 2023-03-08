Clouds are on the increase before some snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High pressure will move out of the area allowing clouds to increase out of the west. Our next round of snow will be light and mainly impact the southern counties Friday morning. Snow amounts will be low ranging from 1-3″. The weekend will be cooler with below-normal temperatures, which continue into early next week.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s north, mid 30s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s north, low 30s south

Friday: Cloudy with light snow across the south

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

