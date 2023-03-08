‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ hits the FRT stage tomorrow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Step into a world of pure imagination at the opening night production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Superior Arts Youth Theatre actors have been preparing for the upcoming show for nearly four months.

Three youth actors join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to share insight into the rehearsal process and what to expect on stage.

But first, stories of the day.

Take a look at new Barbie dolls celebrating women in STEM and International Women’s Day.

It's International Women's Day!

Now, back to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Blaike Baker, Jonah Hardenbergh, and Sevi Voigt ditch school for the morning to talk to Elizabeth and Tia about their roles in the production.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features kids as young as 7 (Baker is 8) all the way up to 18 years old.

Meet three of the cast members in SAYT's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Voigt and Hardenbergh say SAYT has a great team of volunteers, including the set designers, who have completely transformed the Forest Roberts Theatre to look like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

The stage production pulls from both the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory films.

Actors from Superior Arts Youth Theatre's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory explain their process of rehearsals and transforming for a big role.

The production hits the stage tomorrow, March 9, at 7:00 p.m. at the Forest Roberts Theatre on Northern Michigan University’s campus.

Show times are as follows:

Thursday, March 9th - 7:00 pm

Friday, March 10th - 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 11th - 1:00 pm (Theatre for All)

Saturday, March 11th - 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 12th - 1:00 pm

Because NMU’s ticketing system is down, you can buy your tickets at the Berry Events Ticket Office.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory hits the stage March 9-12. You can buy tickets at the Berry Events Ticket Office.

