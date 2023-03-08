Baraga, L’Anse schools to implement early college program

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - L’Anse and Baraga Area Schools will launch an early middle college program this fall.

The program is with Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College and Copper Country Intermediate School District.

Baraga Area Schools’ Superintendent Lori Wisniewski said the program will help even the playing field between its students and those in more urban areas.

“In a rural area like Baraga we definitely have student talent, but we don’t always have the opportunities that we can provide our kids like bigger areas do,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski adds that the program will allow students to earn an associate degree in business administration in a 5-year program.

“This is going to allow kids to gain college credit while in high school and give them an opportunity to either have valuable skills to enter the workforce here or continue their education,” Wisniewski said.

Meanwhile, L’Anse Area Schools Superintendent Susan Tollefson said while the program is a great opportunity for students, it could also benefit the area’s future economy.

“Hopefully having students begin this early middle college program in high school will raise the number of students who choose to stay in the area and open opportunities for different employment in the area,” Tollefson said.

Tollefson also said students can apply for the program before their junior year.

“They would spend a fifth year after what would be their normal graduation which is mostly community college courses at that point,” Tollefson said.

Wisniewski said it will be no cost to students as the school district will pay tuition costs.

“And the high school classes will be taught by Baraga/L’Anse teachers and the KBOCC will provide their professors to teach the college courses,” Wisniewski said.

Both schools are also looking to expand degree options beyond business administration in the future.

