Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Police said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage. (WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An abandoned infant was found not breathing inside a vacant home in Kentucky earlier this month, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. March 1 to respond to reports of an abandoned newborn.

Police said the baby was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage.

Nurses grew suspicious and called the police.

Hart said police are awaiting the preliminary autopsy report to determine if the infant was stillborn or was born alive.

Neighbors said crews had been working to repair the home but hadn’t seen anyone in the house otherwise.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice
1 killed in Houghton County house fire
Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.
2 Chicago women arrested in Negaunee for prescription fraud
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers

Latest News

This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
Tips from the experts on frost bite, hypothermia and wilderness first aid
Women conquering the wild: Staying safe in the great outdoors
In this photo provided by Zuffa LLC, Ryan Phillips slaps Rob Perez at a Power Slap event in Las...
Slap fighting tries to be the next big thing amid safety concerns
A high school teacher said a 19-year-old student attacked him, causing a concussion.
Teacher in Florida calls for changes after alleged student attack caught on video