Women conquering the wild: The becoming an outdoors woman experience

Building self-confidence and independence for women by reconnecting them to the wild.
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Pavlina Osta spent a weekend participating in the Michigan DNR’s ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ program. Below was Pavlina talks about her experience in the wild.

I spent three days out in the woods where I witnessed women conquer the wild. We were taught how to ice fish, build a shelter, and how to safely enjoy outdoor sports. Becoming an Outdoors Woman empowers women to be independent and gives us the self-confidence we need to commune with nature. It was a transformational weekend for me and for all the women who attended. The positive and uplifting atmosphere, the comradery, and the space to feel safe and to be yourself while getting out of your comfort zone was like no other.

In part one of my three-part series I take you through my experience and how I was able to become a woman of the wild.

If you’re interested in participating a few things to note... beginners are their specialty; so don’t worry about not having any previous outdoor knowledge.

you must be 18 years or older to participate in the becoming an outdoors woman experience.

It costs $275 and partial scholarships are available... Equipment is provided.

To learn more about the program click here

To apply for scholarships click here

Be sure to sign up for email updates so you stay updated on all the latest activities and dates for future BOW events!

