The UPside - Courage Incorporated

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Courage Incorporated is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and individuals with physical disabilities enjoy the outdoors.

Experiencing the outdoors is a typical part of life in Upper Michigan. However, not everyone has the same access or capability for outdoor activities. That’s where Courage Incorporated comes in.

Courage Incorporated gives those, who would otherwise not have the chance, the opportunity to experience the outdoors in a way that most take for granted. As the organization has learned over the years, the adventures are changing people’s lives.

