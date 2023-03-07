UP Builders Show back for another year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Builders Show is back this weekend.

The builders show has been going for more than 50 years. It’s a one-stop shop for people seeking construction or carpentry services. Vendors come from all over the U.P. and upper Wisconsin to show how they can help you with your home.

Home Builders Association Executive Officer Sarah Foster says they have some new vendors coming to the builders show this year.

“We’re pretty excited, we’ve got over 80 vendors that will be there. A handful of new vendors including one that makes outdoor sheds, one that does tongue and groove, one that makes saunas from shipping containers, a CPR instructor that will be there talking about his classes. We have all kinds of fun stuff planned,” said Foster.

The Builders Show will be Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

