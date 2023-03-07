Two women arrested on false prescription charges

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) said they conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two women from Chicago. UPSET detectives said the suspects attempted to illegally obtain a false prescription and resisted arrest.

UPSET detectives said they were notified by staff at the Snyder’s Drug Store pharmacy when two people tried to obtain prescription medication from several different Snyder’s Drug Store pharmacies in Upper Michigan.

The suspects had a fraudulent prescription that was verified by the pharmacy and detectives.

On March 3, UPSET detectives and Michigan State Police Troopers made contact with the suspects as they were leaving Snyder’s Pharmacy in Negaunee.

The suspects resisted arrest by locking their doors and not listening to the officer’s commands when ordered to exit the vehicle.

They were eventually taken into custody and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on felony charges related to obtaining a fraudulent prescription and resisting arrest.

UPSET was assisted by the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post and coordinated the investigation with Ishpeming Police Department and Negaunee Police Department.

