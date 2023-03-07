Two women arrested on false prescription charges

An investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team found two women attempting to obtain a fraudulent prescription at several Snyder’s Drug Store pharmacies.
Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.
Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.(wdbj7)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) said they conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two women from Chicago. UPSET detectives said the suspects attempted to illegally obtain a false prescription and resisted arrest.

UPSET detectives said they were notified by staff at the Snyder’s Drug Store pharmacy when two people tried to obtain prescription medication from several different Snyder’s Drug Store pharmacies in Upper Michigan.

The suspects had a fraudulent prescription that was verified by the pharmacy and detectives.

On March 3, UPSET detectives and Michigan State Police Troopers made contact with the suspects as they were leaving Snyder’s Pharmacy in Negaunee.

The suspects resisted arrest by locking their doors and not listening to the officer’s commands when ordered to exit the vehicle.

They were eventually taken into custody and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on felony charges related to obtaining a fraudulent prescription and resisting arrest.

UPSET was assisted by the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post and coordinated the investigation with Ishpeming Police Department and Negaunee Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.
MTU reserved seat sales suspended for CCHA Semifinal until Tuesday
Finnish-American Heritage Center in Hancock, Michigan.
FinnU, Finlandia Foundation National announce intentions to preserve history and heritage

Latest News

Spread Goodness Day is this Friday
Spread Goodness Day is this Friday
Iron County library hosts Parenting Fair for families
Iron County library hosts Parenting Fair for families
Experts discuss impact online gambling has on college sports
Experts discuss impact online gambling has on college sports
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation