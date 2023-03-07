TV6 to broadcast Saturday’s NMU-MTU CCHA semifinal

TV6 logo
TV6 logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will host Northern Michigan in the CCHA Mason Cup Semifinal on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. ET at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena, and TV6 will carry the broadcast of the game.

No. 2 seed Michigan Tech advanced with a pair of wins over St. Thomas in the CCHA Quarterfinal and the Wildcats swept Bemidji State in Marquette as the No. 4 seed. No. 6 Ferris State will travel to No. 1 Minnesota State in the other semifinal.

The CCHA Mason Cup Championship is scheduled for March 18.

The MacInnes Student Ice Arena has a capacity of 4,466.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
Finnish-American Heritage Center in Hancock, Michigan.
Finlandia University, Finlandia Foundation National announce intentions to preserve history and heritage

Latest News

The builders show has been going for more than 50 years. It's a one-stop shop for people...
UP Builders Show back for another year
PWPL Hours
PWPL seeks book donations for sale
United Way of Marquette logo
Donate to GLRC, Room at the Inn with United Way’s ‘Basic Needs Shopping Spree’
Community Foundation of Marquette County
Community Foundation of Marquette County invites nonprofits to apply for 2023 Competitive Grants