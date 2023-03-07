TV6 to broadcast Saturday’s NMU-MTU CCHA semifinal

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will host Northern Michigan in the CCHA Mason Cup Semifinal on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. ET at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena, and TV6 will carry the broadcast of the game.

No. 2 seed Michigan Tech advanced with a pair of wins over St. Thomas in the CCHA Quarterfinal and the Wildcats swept Bemidji State in Marquette as the No. 4 seed. No. 6 Ferris State will travel to No. 1 Minnesota State in the other semifinal.

The CCHA Mason Cup Championship is scheduled for March 18.

The MacInnes Student Ice Arena has a capacity of 4,466.

