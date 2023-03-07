Treatment is available for those dealing with pain from everyday sounds
Dr. Katie Stilwell says certain sounds can cause both emotional and physical pain for some people
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Misophonia and hyperacusis are the technical terms for the discomfort experienced by sounds like a pen clicking, chewing or even breathing.
Dr. Kati Stilwell of Upper Peninsula Audiology stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Pavlina and Elizabeth about how it happens and the options for treatment.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.