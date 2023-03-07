Treatment is available for those dealing with pain from everyday sounds

Dr. Katie Stilwell says certain sounds can cause both emotional and physical pain for some people
Dr. Kati says you don't have to live in pain, there are remedies and options for relief from both the physical and emotional toll of painful sounds
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Misophonia and hyperacusis are the technical terms for the discomfort experienced by sounds like a pen clicking, chewing or even breathing.

Dr. Kati Stilwell of Upper Peninsula Audiology stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Pavlina and Elizabeth about how it happens and the options for treatment.

