Superior Watershed Partnership purchases, protects Sturgeon River Scenic Park

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy (SWP) in cooperation with Waucedah Township purchased over 4 miles of waterfront property on the Sturgeon River in Dickinson County.

Located in the Lake Michigan watershed, the Sturgeon River flows south into the Menominee River before the merged waters reach Green Bay. The now protected area includes whitewater rapids, waterfalls and 944 acres of adjacent forestland. The property also includes a variety of terrestrial and aquatic habitats.

Township officials recently completed the $2.1 million Sturgeon River Scenic Park acquisition with support from the SWP and funding from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, a program that supports outdoor recreation projects throughout the state. This protected area is located near Norway in the western U.P.

“As a land conservancy, the SWP is expanding our assistance to local partners in the Upper Peninsula,” SWP Executive Director Carl Lindquist said. “Protecting this river and this land also furthers the vision of the Michigan Healthy Climate Plan, which includes the goal of protecting 30% of Michigan’s land, water and biodiversity by 2030.”

The property can offer numerous sustainable recreation opportunities for community members and tourists to experience and enjoy. Potential activities include but are not limited to kayaking, fishing, bird watching, hiking and swimming or exploring the woods.

“It’s a gorgeous area that will be a real asset to local residents and visitors,” Waucedah Township Supervisor Louis Sturm said.

The SWP and the Great Lakes Climate Corps (GLCC) will work with Waucedah Township and local partners on planning several miles of hiking trails, kayak launches and environmental education kiosks.

All trails and public access sites are designed to promote truly sustainable tourism, according to the SWP. Parking areas will be established and users will be encouraged to limit traffic to designated roads and trails.

Once established, the SWP said the new public recreational site can provide for numerous environmental, community and sustainable economic benefits and will fill a highly prioritized need outlined in the Waucedah Township Recreation Plan.

The acquisition can provide extensive wildlife corridor connectivity and reduce habitat fragmentation, according to the SWP. The property is already home to critical habitats for numerous terrestrial and aquatic species such as the Canada lynx and the gray wolf. The Michigan Natural Features Inventory (MNFI) notes that over forty plant and animal species documented in Dickinson County are listed as threatened, endangered or of special concern.

The acquisition can also protect water resources by maintaining the integrity of streams, creeks and intermittent drainages that encompass the Sturgeon River watershed. Protecting the riparian area can help sustain water quality and the natural fishery through preservation of physical, chemical, and biological processes.

Protecting this property can also protect Great Lakes water quality and indirectly benefit over 30 million people living downstream.

