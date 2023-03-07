Superior Arts Youth Theater to put on ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theater is gearing up for its latest production.

You can expect to see ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theater. The play will be held this Thursday through Sunday. It will include a cast of 64 Marquette area youth, ages 7-18.

It will also be a theater for all production meaning, the performance is designed for kids and adults with sensory sensitivity or who might find it restrictive to sit through a traditional play.

Performances are a “shush-free” zone where patrons can talk and leave their seats throughout the performance.

One cast member said she is excited about the performance.

“We’ve put so much work into it. Everybody is just here to put on an amazing show. The dancing is great, and the singing is great. Come out and support your community,” said Raina Doughty.

Tickets are on sale now: $15 for adults and $9 for students. Tickets purchased at the door will be $2.00 more ($17 for adults and $11 for students).

Due to the NMU ticketing system outage, tickets will be available at the Berry Events Center ticket office or you can call (906)227-1032 to purchase tickets.

Cash, check, and credit cards will be accepted. Anything purchased over the phone will be placed at Will Call the night of the performance.

