Spring-like delight with sunny breaks midweek

Above seasonal daytime temps and mostly dry as high pressure strengthens in the U.P. through Wednesday.
Above seasonal daytime temps and mostly dry as high pressure strengthens in the U.P. through...
Above seasonal daytime temps and mostly dry as high pressure strengthens in the U.P. through Wednesday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View NWS alerts HERE.

Drier, milder air works in quickly Tuesday as high pressure builds over Upper Michigan through Wednesday.

Sunny breaks and above seasonal temperatures fill much of midweek in the U.P., until a strong system leeside of the Rocky Mountains Front Range spreads snow showers late Thursday through Friday. A stout Polar high system looks to keep the storm track south of the region - light snow showers over the Northern U.P. with moderate to heavy snowfall possible in the southernmost portions of the region.

A cooldown follows this weekend through early next week with snow chances from the lake effect and migrating clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle and fog

>Lows: 0s/20 (colder interior, less cold near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and above seasonal

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds late with snow moving in over the Western U.P.

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; lighter amounts north with 4-6″ possible south; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with light lake effect snow over the northeast wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
Finnish-American Heritage Center in Hancock, Michigan.
Finlandia University, Finlandia Foundation National announce intentions to preserve history and heritage

Latest News

warm
Gorgeous spring sunshine is ahead
warm
Sunny & warm spring day
Moderate to heavy wet snow to dwindle overnight as drier, milder air moves in early Tuesday.
Snowy start to the week before sunnier midweek reprieve
Moderate to heavy wet snow to dwindle overnight as drier, milder air moves in early Tuesday.
Snowy start to the week before sunnier midweek reprieve