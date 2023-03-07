Spring-like delight with sunny breaks midweek

View NWS alerts HERE.

Drier, milder air works in quickly Tuesday as high pressure builds over Upper Michigan through Wednesday.

Sunny breaks and above seasonal temperatures fill much of midweek in the U.P., until a strong system leeside of the Rocky Mountains Front Range spreads snow showers late Thursday through Friday. A stout Polar high system looks to keep the storm track south of the region - light snow showers over the Northern U.P. with moderate to heavy snowfall possible in the southernmost portions of the region.

A cooldown follows this weekend through early next week with snow chances from the lake effect and migrating clipper systems from the Canadian Prairies.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle and fog

>Lows: 0s/20 (colder interior, less cold near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and above seasonal

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds late with snow moving in over the Western U.P.

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; lighter amounts north with 4-6″ possible south; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with light lake effect snow over the northeast wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts

>Highs: 20s

