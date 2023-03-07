PWPL seeks book donations for sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library is looking for donations for their spring used book sale.

You can donate for this fundraiser anytime during the year. All you need to do is bring your books down to the circulation desk of the Peter White Public Library.

The development director says they accept all kinds of books.

“We love gently used books,” said Heather Steltenpohl, Peter White Public Library development director. “Fiction, nonfiction, children’s books. We also take CDs, DVDs, coffee table books- you name it. We have a great selection.”

If you’re interested in attending the book sale or donating to the fundraiser, head down to the Peter White Public Library.

The Spring book sale is going on Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18.

