Northern Lights YMCA has new membership promotion

YMCA logo inside the main lobby(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA’s of Delta and Dickinson Counties have a new promotion for memberships. It’s called Pay the Day.

Here’s how it works, now through March 31 the day you join is the cost of the membership fee. For example, if you joined on March 6, the cost would be $6.

The earlier you join the more you can save. Staff at the YMCA say they have plenty to offer those looking to stay active.

“Part of our membership includes the use of our new fitness facility, which has a brand new line of cardio equipment as well as stationary equipment and free weights, obviously the goal for this is to really promote membership and gain new units or regain past members,” said Hadele Peacock, Northern Lights YMCA membership director.

Your YMCA membership includes free group and water exercise classes, one free personal training session and a free annual fitness assessment.

