Michigan officials discuss funding gap for road maintenance

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Officials in Lansing are calling for an increase in funding to maintain Michigan roads.

The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) went to Public Sector Consultants and identified potential options to bridge the funding gap.

Rob Coppersmith, the Executive Vice President for MITA said the funding gap is significant.

“Over the past decade alone, we’ve seen the annual funding gap to maintain Michigan roads and bridges, increase to $3.9 billion,” Coppersmith said. “The need for funding will only continue to increase in coming years.”

Five potential options to bridge the funding gap have been identified:

Option 1 would require a motor fuel tax increase up to $0.74 per gallon.

Option 2 would also increase motor fuel tax and asses on a per dollar, as opposed to per gallon, basis.

Option 3 would increase the sales tax of up to 3 percentage points.

Option 4 would allow local communities to pursue sales tax increases.

Option 5 would generate revenue based on a $0.03 to $0.05 tax per miles traveled on Michigan roads.

“We discussed a GPS mileage fee, a pay at the pump model, plug-in devices without GPS, an odometer with manual reporting, or a prepaid manual mileage fee,” said Maggie Pallone from Public Sector Consultants.

TV6 has reached out to local lawmakers to get their reactions on this request for more funding.

