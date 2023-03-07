Michigan officials discuss funding gap for road maintenance

Officials met in Lansing to discuss road maintenance funding gap. TV6 was able to attend this...
Officials met in Lansing to discuss road maintenance funding gap. TV6 was able to attend this conference over Zoom.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Officials in Lansing are calling for an increase in funding to maintain Michigan roads.

The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) went to Public Sector Consultants and identified potential options to bridge the funding gap.

Rob Coppersmith, the Executive Vice President for MITA said the funding gap is significant.

“Over the past decade alone, we’ve seen the annual funding gap to maintain Michigan roads and bridges, increase to $3.9 billion,” Coppersmith said. “The need for funding will only continue to increase in coming years.”

Five potential options to bridge the funding gap have been identified:

  • Option 1 would require a motor fuel tax increase up to $0.74 per gallon.
  • Option 2 would also increase motor fuel tax and asses on a per dollar, as opposed to per gallon, basis.
  • Option 3 would increase the sales tax of up to 3 percentage points.
  • Option 4 would allow local communities to pursue sales tax increases.
  • Option 5 would generate revenue based on a $0.03 to $0.05 tax per miles traveled on Michigan roads.

“We discussed a GPS mileage fee, a pay at the pump model, plug-in devices without GPS, an odometer with manual reporting, or a prepaid manual mileage fee,” said Maggie Pallone from Public Sector Consultants.

TV6 has reached out to local lawmakers to get their reactions on this request for more funding.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE - Semi-automatic rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022,...
Michigan GOP lawmakers speak against gun legislation
The MI Drive Map will show road closures.
MDOT looks ahead to UP road construction projects
The game is this Saturday at 2 p.m. CT with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Charity hockey game to benefit youth hockey, veterans on Saturday