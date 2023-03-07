Michigan GOP speaks against gun legislation

FILE - Semi-automatic rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022,...
FILE - Semi-automatic rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine. President Joe Biden and the Democrats have become increasingly emboldened in pushing for stronger gun control. The Democratic-led House passed legislation in July to revive a 1990s-era ban on certain semi-automatic guns, with Biden’s vocal support. And the president pushed the weapons ban nearly everywhere that he campaigned this year.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Cody Butler
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Republican Party is holding a press conference on the steps of the Michigan Capitol in opposition to proposed gun control legislation in both the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan State Senate.

“The Michigan Republican Party strongly opposes any and all infringement on our second amendment rights,” the GOP said in a release. “The following bills in the Michigan House of Representatives, HB 4138, 4139, 4140, 4141, 4142, 4143, 4144, 4145, 4146, 4147, 4148, 4149, and 4150 as well as Senate bills, SB 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85 and 86 all trespass on our second amendment rights and must be defeated in both chambers.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman, Kristina Karamo was joined by members of the Michigan House of Representatives and Michigan State Senate.

