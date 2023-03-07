MDOT looks ahead to UP road construction projects

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - With spring just around the corner, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning road construction projects.

MDOT is planning to begin road construction in the Upper Peninsula in May, which will continue until the end of October.

Dan Weingarten, communications representative for MDOT in the UP, says spring travelers should be aware of road projects.

“The best way for people to keep track of traffic restrictions and other issues surrounding construction is to check our Mi Drive website, michigan.gov/drive with up-to-date road closure information.”

One of the first projects MODT is planning will be repairing a bridge on M-26 in Keweenaw County that crosses the Silver River.

