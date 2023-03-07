Marquette DDA’s Restaurant Week encourages menu experimentation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year in early March, restaurants in downtown Marquette take part in restaurant week, which can give participating restaurants in the area an opportunity to experiment with new ideas.

Iron Bay Restaurant & Drinkery on East Washington Street is one of 14 restaurants taking part. Restaurant Manager Shannon Johnson said this year’s special menu features a deer camp pie and another gravy based meal, poutine.

“It’s tender venison with carrots, plenty of flavors, we have mashed potatoes on top,” Johnson said. “We are going to have it for $20 plus any side of your choice. Then, we have our poutine. We are bringing it back. We have the beef gravy, we have fries and then our traditional cheese curds as well.”

Johnson also says depending on how well the specials do in sales, they could become regular menu items in the future.

The Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery in Marquette says this year they are featuring a southern Mexican fusion menu.

“We have a Quesabirria Debris Po’boy, which is going to be Mexican-seasoned, slow-roasted, shredded beef with a roasted Jalapeño dress on our Po’boy buns,” Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery Executive Chef Nichole Dursley-Rust said. “It comes with a side of Birria to dip in and then we also have a crawfish corn and poblano quesadilla.”

The Marquette DDA said weeks like this are important because they help boost local restaurants and keep money local.

“Not just in the downtown but our city as a whole and it’s very important to support these businesses while at the same time having the opportunity to get some pretty good food,” Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach and promotions director said.

You can find the full menus on the Marquette DDA Restaurant Week page.

