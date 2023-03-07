Marquette County Board listens to comments on airport name change

KI Sawyer International Airport
KI Sawyer International Airport(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport could have a new name soon.

The airport is considering a name change as part of its $20 million renovation project. In July of 2022, the Marquette County Board approved the Airport Rebranding Project with Hiltachk Marketing Group for a total of $78,200.

The Marquette County Board held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the change. During public comment, a number of community members suggested the airport be named after Clarence Leonard “Kelly” Johnson. He was an Ishpeming native who contributed to a series of important aircraft designs.

The Board said that the public’s views will be taken into consideration.

“An overwhelming group of individuals today would like to see the name Kelly Johnson added in there [for consideration],” said Joe Deroche, Marquette County Board of Commissioners vice chair. “This is a public county airport, and I think the public should weigh in and give their ideas because it’s their airport.”

The Marquette County Board said that two names are being recommended by Hiltachk Marketing Group. Those names are the Upper Peninsula Michigan Regional Airport and Marquette Regional Airport.

