Kiwanis Ski Club expects record-breaking final attendance numbers from ski jumping tournament

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Clean-up is underway after ski jumping this past weekend at Pine Mountain. Kiwanis Ski Club Staff said this was one of the most successful weekends in its history, and volunteers are now able to take a sigh of relief.

The Kiwanis Ski Club hosted four FIS Continental Cup competitions this past weekend, an accomplishment that has never been done before.

“This has to be the most amazing weekend of ski jumping in the 27 years that I have been a member of the Kiwanis Ski Club,” said Susie Fox, Kiwanis Ski Club’s corresponding secretary. “The wind was great, the sun was great, the crowd was great, and the atmosphere was great. The jumping was great.”

Fox said the crowds on Friday and Sunday were larger than normal, and thousands of people gathered on Saturday. Fox expects this was a record-breaking crowd.

“It has to be,” Fox said. “All of the numbers aren’t in yet, but holy cow. We appreciate the support, and we hope everybody had a great time.”

Fox adds the new shuttle service was a success. The ski club is already planning next year’s tournament.

“Yesterday we had a work bee here to help clean-up,” Fox said. “The average age of those that showed up was 69 years old. Enticing some young people to come help will be a main goal of ours.”

40 jumpers from eight countries around the world traveled to Pine Mountain for the tournament. Fox said next year, fans can expect to see even more.

“We were in competition with the world championships,” Fox said. “Next year, there is no competition for world championships, so we should have many more.”

Fox said she is grateful for all of the volunteers that helped make the event possible. She is already looking forward to next year’s Continental Cup, after a much-deserved break.

The ski club had to postpone its bid for hosting World Cup this year. Fox adds the club still needs $1.6 million to finish infrastructure projects, most of which will go towards an elevator on the tower. She said the club hopes to be ready by 2025.

