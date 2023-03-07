Iron County library hosts Parenting Fair for families

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The West Iron District Library hosted its annual Parenting Fair Monday. Parents gathered in Iron County to learn about what services are available for their children.

The event has been ongoing for nearly two decades. Families visited the library and more than 20 vendors to learn about services in the community.

Parents could sign-up for summer camp, youth baseball or get questions answered by the health department.

“We want to be a spot where people can find information about what kinds of things we have to offer here,” said Erika Sauter, West Iron District Library program coordinator. “We are a small community, but there is so much for families and kids to do. This is a great opportunity for parents to find out what they can do with their kids during the summer, winter, spring and fall.”

The library aims to continue to be an important community resource in Iron River, connecting families to programs around the county.

