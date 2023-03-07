A gorgeous spring sunshine is ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
High pressure settles north of the U.P. today keeping skies sunny today. Temperatures will be above normal through tomorrow, especially with the higher sun angle. Clouds return by tomorrow through the weekend. A small disturbance will move through the region on Friday with a round of light to moderate snow. As of now, we’re expecting low snow accumulations ranging from 1-5″. Stay tuned for changes!

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-30s north, upper 30s to low 40s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Cloudy with light to moderate snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Upper 20s

Monday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s

Moderate to heavy wet snow to dwindle overnight as drier, milder air moves in early Tuesday.
Snowy start to the week before sunnier midweek reprieve
