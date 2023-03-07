Experience the healing benefits of breathwork

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northcountry Health has added another direct primary care practitioner.

The team of doctors, husband-and-wife Ryan and Katie Brang, offer healthcare to clients through a monthly membership fee.

The center is a family medicine practice with a focus on science-backed, preventative medicine.

More on that later, but first,

stories of the day.

Stories of the day include an ice rescue, NMU basketball, NMU vs MTU hockey tickets, and a curiously long dog tongue.

Now back to Northcountry Health.

Dr. Katie jumped ship from her hold practice when she noticed her husband, Dr. Ryan, and his patients were much happier at the new facility.

You can visit Northcountry Health like you would any primary care doctor. The monthly membership fee should provide financial relief to those needing reoccurring doctor’s visits or those without insurance.

Your treatments from Dr. Ryan and Dr. Katie will be tailored to you with a focus on preventative measures.

Dr. Katie Brang has joined her husband, Dr. Ryan Brang, as the newest Direct Primary Care Practitioner at North Country Health.

In addition to drawing labs, dispensing medication, and all of the other science-backed doctor-visit things, Northcountry Health uses some alternative methods of healing.

This includes breathwork.

Dr. Ryan explains why proper breathing is so effective for reducing anxiety and getting better sleep.

Doctors Ryan and Katie Brang explain the science behind breathwork.

And finally, Doctors Ryan and Katie Brang each demonstrate a breathwork technique that you can do anytime, anywhere.

(no, they are not picking their noses)

Doctors Ryan and Katie Brang demonstrate breathwork techniques for less anxiety and better sleep.

You can learn more about Northcountry health and its healthcare model at northcountryhealthmqt.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.