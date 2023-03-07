Donate to GLRC, Room at the Inn with United Way’s ‘Basic Needs Shopping Spree’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette nonprofits need help with providing basic essentials to people in need.

The United Way of Marquette will host a Basic Needs Shopping Spree for Great Lakes Recovery Centers and Room at the Inn. The organizations will go to Meijer to pick up basic essentials like food, hygiene products, and clothes. United Way received $700 for the event from the MI Income Tax Checkoff Fund.

It hopes to at least double that amount by this Friday.

“I think it’s great for people to see money going directly into the local agencies and being able to purchase exactly what they need,” said Holly Michelin, United Way of Marquette County program coordinator. “We don’t always know what they’re in need of, so this way they can take the money and spend it right away. You see its impact. It helps a lot of people right around here. It’s helping your friends and neighbors and people you don’t know are struggling.”

To donate, drop off a check at the United Way of Marquette County’s office by this Friday or donate to the Facebook fundraiser below.