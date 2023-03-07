Delta County health officials investigate lung infections among mill workers

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) is investigating a cluster of lung infections among paper mill workers in Delta County.

In a letter PHDM Medical Director Dr. Robert Yin sent to medical providers and emergency departments Monday, he said the department had identified a cluster of eight cases of atypical pneumonia in the last month. He also said to date, all of those cases have been observed in men who work in a paper mill.

Since Yin’s memo, however, PHDM Health Officer Mike Snyder confirmed Tuesday that three additional cases were added, totaling 11.

All men are showing respiratory symptoms, chest films consistent with pneumonia, and “CT scans showing necrotizing pneumonia, sometimes with cavitary findings,” said Yin.

According to Yin, five of the 11 identified cases have shown evidence of blastomycosis infection — a fungal infection of the lungs — based on antigen testing. Test results are pending for the other six.

The department said it has not yet identified a source of the fungal infection.

Billerud Mill is a major employer in Delta County. TV6 emailed Billerud’s corporate communications office to ask if Billerud is conducting a health investigation of its own or has changed any of its protocols. We have not yet heard back.

