Community Foundation of Marquette County invites nonprofits to apply for 2023 Competitive Grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofits in Marquette County could be eligible for grants this year.

The Community Foundation of Marquette County is inviting nonprofit organizations to apply for its 2023 Competitive Grants. The foundation welcomes all registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits in Marquette County to apply. CFMC is looking for organizations that enrich the lives of people in Marquette County using creative approaches to address community needs.

CFMC says funding will directly benefit Marquette County.

“It’s community-driven,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO. “It’s our nonprofit agencies that are letting us know ‘this is what we’re working on, this is what’s going on in the community.’ What we’re trying to do is match up the dollars with those needs.”

Applications are due Friday, April 7 at noon. To apply, call the CFMC at (906) 226-7666 or click here.

