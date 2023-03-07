Coach Majkrzak leading NMU men’s basketball team to NCAA tournament for first time in 23 years

The Wildcats will face off against Hillsdale College in Indianapolis this Saturday
Coach Matt Majkrzak holding his team's GLIAC trophy.
Coach Matt Majkrzak holding his team's GLIAC trophy.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s an exciting week for Northern Michigan University Sports.

The men’s basketball team won the GLIAC title on Sunday, pushing them forward into the NCAA Division II tournament this weekend.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon spoke with NMU Basketball’s Head Coach Matt Majkrzak about leading the Wildcats into this tournament for the first time in 23 years.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to NMU Basketball Head Coach Matt Majkrzak about leading his team to a GLIAC victory and onto the NCAAs.

NMU will face off against Hillsdale College this Saturday in Indianapolis.

Trudgeon catches up with players Max Bjorklund, Max Weisbrod, Brian Parzych, and Dylan Kuehl about their feelings heading into the weekend.

The athletes are looking forward to a shot at redemption against Hillsdale, a team they lost to earlier in the season.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to four NMU Men's Basketball players about their thoughts heading to the NCAA tournament.

Finally, the athletes show Trudgeon a thing or two about hoops.

Tia plays ball with the NMU Men's Basketball players.

You can live stream the game at glvcsn.com

