Coach Majkrzak leading NMU men’s basketball team to NCAA tournament for first time in 23 years
The Wildcats will face off against Hillsdale College in Indianapolis this Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s an exciting week for Northern Michigan University Sports.
The men’s basketball team won the GLIAC title on Sunday, pushing them forward into the NCAA Division II tournament this weekend.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon spoke with NMU Basketball’s Head Coach Matt Majkrzak about leading the Wildcats into this tournament for the first time in 23 years.
NMU will face off against Hillsdale College this Saturday in Indianapolis.
Trudgeon catches up with players Max Bjorklund, Max Weisbrod, Brian Parzych, and Dylan Kuehl about their feelings heading into the weekend.
The athletes are looking forward to a shot at redemption against Hillsdale, a team they lost to earlier in the season.
Finally, the athletes show Trudgeon a thing or two about hoops.
You can live stream the game at glvcsn.com
