Charity hockey game to benefit youth hockey, veterans on Saturday

The game is this Saturday at 2 p.m. CT with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. CT.
The game is this Saturday at 2 p.m. CT with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. CT.
The game is this Saturday at 2 p.m. CT with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. CT.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Men’s Hockey Club will square off against the U.P. Veterans Hockey Club in a charity hockey game at the Mountain View Ice Arena in Iron Mountain on Saturday.

On Tuesday night, part of the proceeds sold at Solberg’s in Iron Mountain will benefit the event. The proceeds will be split between two organizations, benefiting veterans and youth hockey programs.

“Part of it will go to the VA, EMT and first responders. The other part of the money will go to the Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association. We are going to help pay for new nets for the facility,” said Tim Jaska, Iron Mountain Men’s Hockey Club secretary.

The game is this Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. CT. Admission is $5, veterans enter for free.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE - Semi-automatic rifles are displayed at Coastal Trading and Pawn, Monday, July 18, 2022,...
Michigan GOP lawmakers speak against gun legislation
The MI Drive Map will show road closures.
MDOT looks ahead to UP road construction projects
Officials met in Lansing to discuss road maintenance funding gap. TV6 was able to attend this...
Michigan officials discuss funding gap for road maintenance