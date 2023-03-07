Charity hockey game to benefit youth hockey, veterans on Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Men’s Hockey Club will square off against the U.P. Veterans Hockey Club in a charity hockey game at the Mountain View Ice Arena in Iron Mountain on Saturday.

On Tuesday night, part of the proceeds sold at Solberg’s in Iron Mountain will benefit the event. The proceeds will be split between two organizations, benefiting veterans and youth hockey programs.

“Part of it will go to the VA, EMT and first responders. The other part of the money will go to the Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association. We are going to help pay for new nets for the facility,” said Tim Jaska, Iron Mountain Men’s Hockey Club secretary.

The game is this Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. CT. Admission is $5, veterans enter for free.

