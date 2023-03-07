2 snowmobiles go through Delta County ice

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about ice safety Tuesday morning.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says it received two separate reports of snowmobiles that had gone through the ice Tuesday morning. One was in the area of Farmer’s Dock and the other was in the area of the Escanaba beach house. Both subjects were able to make it to shore safely.

The ice conditions on Little Bay de Noc are deteriorating quickly and should not be considered safe at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

