17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say

A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.
A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a teen driver led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

KPHO reports that a 17-year-old could face charges after failing to stop for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and leading them on a chase at speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers said the incident started at about 3 a.m. on Arizona State Route 101 in Peoria when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle.

As the car was moving towards the right lanes, the teen accelerated, and troopers said a pursuit was initiated.

According to troopers, the vehicle suddenly exited at Peoria Avenue where the driver crashed into the median with the vehicle rolling over.

Troopers said the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Banner Thunderbird Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately identify the teen. They said the vehicle crashed about 1.5 miles away from the initial traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Sawyer International Airport
Public hearing set for proposed Sawyer International Airport name change
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
Finnish-American Heritage Center in Hancock, Michigan.
Finlandia University, Finlandia Foundation National announce intentions to preserve history and heritage

Latest News

Fed Chair Jerome Powell forecasting additional interest rate hikes in ongoing efforts to cool...
Fed chair testifies before Senate amid recession fears
TV6 logo
TV6 to broadcast Saturday’s NMU-MTU CCHA semifinal
Twin sisters Britteny Strickland-Varnadoe and Alyssa Strickland are making history with their...
'It's great working together': Twins sisters make history in shipping industry
The builders show has been going for more than 50 years. It's a one-stop shop for people...
UP Builders Show back for another year