1 killed in Houghton County house fire

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hubbell man is dead after a house fire Monday evening.

At 6:15 p.m. Monday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were among the first responders to a structure fire in Houghton County’s Osceola Township.

The MSP says a preliminary investigation led to the discovery of a 60-year-old man dead inside the home. He has been identified as Glenn Wareham of Hubbell.

The on-scene investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is currently ongoing. Police have not released the exact location of the fire.

Troopers, along with the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, were assisted by the Hubbell Fire Department, Tamarack City Fire Department, Lake Linden Police Department, Calumet Township Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team, and Mercy Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.