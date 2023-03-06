Wildcats to face Hillsdale in Indianapolis in first round of NCAA Tournament

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan men’s basketball (24-7) earned the GLIAC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after defeating Michigan Tech 79-66 in the conference championship game.

NMU will be the No. 5 seed in the Midwest region, matching up with No. 4 Hillsdale College (23-6) on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, IN, announced by the NCAA late on Sunday night. The two teams met in Hillsdale earlier this season, a 74-53 victory for the Chargers. 

The No. 1 seed University of Indianapolis will play host to the regional. They will go up against No. 8 McKendree. The two seed is Missouri-St. Louis, who will compete against Parkside out of the No. 7 slot. The 3-6 matchup will be Ashland vs. Ferris State. 

The semifinals are slated for March 12 with the Midwest Championship taking place on March 14. In total, there are eight regions, and the winner from each region will advance to the Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, taking place March 21, 23 and 25.

