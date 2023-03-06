The UPside - Iron County Golden K Club

By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Iron County Golden K Club considers themselves to be primarily a social club, but they do a lot more than just socialize.

The Golden K Club raises money through things like raffles and holiday placemats and then donate the money to a long list of organizations in the community.  Every year the club holds a Gifts from Santa event, where they give a gift valued around $35 to every resident of the three nursing homes in the area, and have a holiday party for the residents.

The club used to be part of the Kiwanis, but broke away in 2005, to ensure all the money raised locally would stay local.  In addition to raising money the club has helped with things like roadside clean ups, working the gate at Iron County Fair, planted and watered flowers in Iron River, and even build handicap ramps at resident’s homes, improving accessibility and independence. 

With everything they do, The Iron County Golden K Club is more than deserving to be this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the upside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

