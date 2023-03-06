Upper Peninsula Brewing Co. hosts indoor disc putting league

Grab your discs and your beer for some indoor putting fun!
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to get your discs out and get ready to play at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. Mason Mathis is a brewer at the UPBC but also loves disc putting! He decided to bring the sport to the brewery for everyone to enjoy.

You can join Mathis and others today from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. This is a reoccurring event every Monday until the end of March.

You can bring your own discs or barrow discs at Upper Peninsula Brewing Company on the lower level, buy in just $5.

Upper Peninsula Brewing Company is located at 342 Rail St, Negaunee, MI 49866

