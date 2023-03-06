UPAWS calls for food bank donations

By Caden Meines
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is calling upon the community.

The Upper Peninula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) in Gwinn is asking the community to donate food for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Feed the Shelters campaign. The donated food will go towards UPAWS’ food bank which will go to pet owners who can’t afford food.

UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell said this food bank helps increase pet retention within the community.

“Retention is very important to us, to keep people with their animals,” Brownell said. “And if it’s a matter of food, we want to help, and if you can help us fill our food bank, and in turn, that helps people keep their animals with them, it’s a win-win.”

Food can be donated to UPAWS during their usual operating hours. UPAWS is open everyday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

