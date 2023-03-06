Spread Goodness Day is this Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spread Goodness Day, coming up this Friday, is a day to celebrate and spread goodness by doing good deeds.

Folks can participate in almost any way, such as by volunteering with an organization, surprising someone with flowers, donating a car or buying someone a cup of coffee. No good deed is too big or too small.

The holiday’s founder says spreading goodness feels good to everyone involved.

“By celebrating together and by celebrating enthusiastically,” said Anna Dravland, Spread Goodness Day founder, “we’re not only giving ourselves a big fat dose of healing – both mentally and physically – but we’re giving that goodness and that health to anybody around us who witnesses it.”

A host of schools and organizations will be participating in Spread Goodness Day, including NMU, Connect Marquette and Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.