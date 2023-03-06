Snowy start to the week before sunnier midweek reprieve

Moderate to heavy wet snow to dwindle overnight as drier, milder air moves in early Tuesday.
Moderate to heavy wet snow to dwindle overnight as drier, milder air moves in early Tuesday.(Noel Navarro)
Moderate to heavy wet snow to dwindle overnight as drier, milder air moves in early Tuesday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
View NWS alerts HERE.

A low pressure system tracking across the Ohio Valley spins widespread coverage of moderate to heavy wet snow over Upper Michigan Monday. Drier, milder air works in quickly to taper off the snow overnight through early Tuesday as high pressure builds over the region through Wednesday.

Sunny breaks and above seasonal temperatures fill much of midweek in the U.P., until a strong system leeside of the Rocky Mountains Front Range spreads a moderate to heavy snow over Upper Michigan late Thursday through Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow showers, tapering off late; light ice/glaze possible overnight especially inland; northeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder interior)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with early flurries north then gradual daytime clearing

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and above seasonal

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds late with snow moving in over the Western U.P.

>Highs: 30s/40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northeast wind belts; seasonably cooler

>Highs: 20s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time begins: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30

