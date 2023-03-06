Riverside in Marquette adding its first all-electric vehicle to sales inventory

MARQUETTE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Riverside Auto Mall in Marquette Township is getting its first all-electric vehicle in the coming months.

The Toyota BZ4X is currently in manufacturing and will arrive on the lot by summer.

Though there are currently more gas-engine vehicle options at Riverside than hybrid vehicle options, you can expect a more even ratio of types of vehicles in the future.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Riverside’s General Manager Tim Dawson about what the changing vehicle landscape looks like for the Marquette Township car dealership.

Riverside in Marquette will have its first all-electric vehicle for sale in the coming months.

Dawson says hybrid vehicles are excellent options for driving in the Upper Peninsula since they don’t need to be plugged in, but are still more efficient on gas than traditional engines.

Some car manufacturers are going totally electric while others, like Toyota, are shifting to manufacture only hybrid vehicles.

This means in the future you’ll see more hybrid and all-electric vehicles for sale at the dealership.

Dawson says Riverside is keeping up by adding more charging infrastructure.

Some car manufacturers are going all-electric. What's in the store for the vehicles for sale at Riverside Auto Mall in Marquette?

Regardless of the addition of hybrid and electric vehicles, Riverside won’t be getting rid of its gas-engine vehicles any time soon.

Riverside Auto Mall is located at 3330 US-41, Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.