Riverside in Marquette adding its first all-electric vehicle to sales inventory

You’ll see more hybrid and all-electric vehicles for sale at the dealership in the near future
Riverside Auto Mall in Marquette Township.
Riverside Auto Mall in Marquette Township.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Riverside Auto Mall in Marquette Township is getting its first all-electric vehicle in the coming months.

The Toyota BZ4X is currently in manufacturing and will arrive on the lot by summer.

Though there are currently more gas-engine vehicle options at Riverside than hybrid vehicle options, you can expect a more even ratio of types of vehicles in the future.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Riverside’s General Manager Tim Dawson about what the changing vehicle landscape looks like for the Marquette Township car dealership.

Riverside in Marquette will have its first all-electric vehicle for sale in the coming months.

Dawson says hybrid vehicles are excellent options for driving in the Upper Peninsula since they don’t need to be plugged in, but are still more efficient on gas than traditional engines.

Some car manufacturers are going totally electric while others, like Toyota, are shifting to manufacture only hybrid vehicles.

This means in the future you’ll see more hybrid and all-electric vehicles for sale at the dealership.

Dawson says Riverside is keeping up by adding more charging infrastructure.

Some car manufacturers are going all-electric. What's in the store for the vehicles for sale at Riverside Auto Mall in Marquette?

Regardless of the addition of hybrid and electric vehicles, Riverside won’t be getting rid of its gas-engine vehicles any time soon.

Riverside Auto Mall is located at 3330 US-41, Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Damage from a fire on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township, March 5, 2023.
Ishpeming Township man injured in house fire
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
MTU, NMU to play in CCHA Semifinal Saturday
File photo from Dec. 3, 2022 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.
Tickets for NMU vs. MTU CCHA semifinal on sale Monday

Latest News

Finnish-American Heritage Center in Hancock, Michigan.
FinnU, Finlandia Foundation National announce intentions to preserve history and heritage
Grab your discs and your beer for some indoor putting fun!
Upper Peninsula Brewing Co. hosts indoor disc putting league
Riverside Auto Mall's Tim Dawson talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the future of car sales at...
Riverside Auto Mall
A new all-electric vehicle coming to Riverside Auto Mall in Marquette.
All-electric vehicle coming to Riverside Auto Mall in Marquette